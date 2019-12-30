Transcript for 'Lord of the Ring' fans building real-life hobbit home

Well people measure value in all kinds of ways whether that's in dollars or in gold but for the owner of the property were standing on right now. He says it's the land itself that's quote. My precious. Long leisure mountain road in would feeling is we're the unexpected journey begins I've always been Lord of the Rings fan. In a hole in the ground there lived hobby that's the first line in the pocketbook in this case they're relieved Mike Parrish or at least he owns the property. I'm not just casual for economic huge fans in as a huge fee and pierce had a dream of pulling the world of middle earth. The pages in the big screen and making it in reality what we want is just heaven here were people think and bring the kids. And just leave within unforgettable experience. The 800 square feet. One bed one bath is about 90% underground. Right here then and take door the purchasers from. Local salvage. But from the moment you walk in you're transported to another world who would go away the kitchen. While be built in over here so whether it's time for breakfast or even second breakfast you'll get to go this is. One of a kind homemade pocket door and of course around doors are a staple of a true that home. Or hear the the main attraction. And this handmade door built by a local would maker. Looks as if you're built like Goebel dragons and self made some bargaining in just out the front door he view only rivaled by that of mount doom itself and that's different for so one of the reasons I took the job it's been a long road to get this house up and going but Parrish hopes this is the European beat. Them all. We're coming up with what we hope will be the coolest father at home home East Coast. Now the hospital here will be completely about two months the property owners don't know just how much they'll actually. Right out for just yet the let me show you a sneak peek here. On some other things they have. In the works if you look back here you'll see a they've got a tree house that's pretty much complete and there's actually a couple more tree houses. On the other side that are being constructed as we speak and let's just say they've got a couple more surprises. For potential renters but for now reporting from what been repealed here he's thirteen.

