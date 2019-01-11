Transcript for Lori Loughlin says she's not guilty of new charge

Actress Lori Laughlin says she is not guilty of a new charge she faces in the college admissions scandal Laughlin and her husband. Fashion designer mosque to much and really. Pleaded not guilty to a new bribery charge they were already facing fraud and money laundering charges prosecutors say the pair paid half a million dollars to. A fake charity to get their two daughters excepted into USC.

