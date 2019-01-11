Lori Loughlin says she's not guilty of new charge

More
In October, federal prosecutors slapped on another charge, known as federal programs bribery, against Loughlin for her role in the nationwide scandal dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues."
0:23 | 11/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lori Loughlin says she's not guilty of new charge
Actress Lori Laughlin says she is not guilty of a new charge she faces in the college admissions scandal Laughlin and her husband. Fashion designer mosque to much and really. Pleaded not guilty to a new bribery charge they were already facing fraud and money laundering charges prosecutors say the pair paid half a million dollars to. A fake charity to get their two daughters excepted into USC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"In October, federal prosecutors slapped on another charge, known as federal programs bribery, against Loughlin for her role in the nationwide scandal dubbed \"Operation Varsity Blues.\" ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66691335","title":"Lori Loughlin says she's not guilty of new charge","url":"/US/video/lori-loughlin-shes-guilty-charge-66691335"}