-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods seriously injured in car crash
-
Now Playing: Train collision in Cameron, Texas
-
Now Playing: No criminal charges against officer who restrained Daniel Prude
-
Now Playing: Engine failure leads to Federal Aviation Administration investigation
-
Now Playing: Top security officials resign in wake of Capitol riot, said FBI missed warnings
-
Now Playing: Vaccine makers vow to get doses out faster
-
Now Playing: Explaining the surge in crimes against Asian-Americans attacks
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus death toll surpasses 500,000 in US
-
Now Playing: Senate holds 1st public hearing on the Capitol insurrection
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: 1st hearing on Capitol siege security
-
Now Playing: Cargo spacecraft arrives at International Space Station
-
Now Playing: Wreckage from TWA Flight 800 explosion to be destroyed
-
Now Playing: Emotional video shows 2-year-old walking again after being paralyzed
-
Now Playing: Have scientists experimented with mixing COVID-19 vaccines?
-
Now Playing: Inside fight for $15 minimum wage
-
Now Playing: Woman leaps into freezing pool to save dog
-
Now Playing: COVID-19’s toll on the Navajo Nation
-
Now Playing: Turtles released back into the ocean after winter storm in Texas