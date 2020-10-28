Transcript for Louisiana Lt. Gov on region bracing for Hurricane Zeta

I'll coast is bracing for hurricane say that a storm is expected to make landfall as a category two hurricane tonight. And is expected to bring a large storm surge with it earlier I spoke with Louisiana lieutenant governor Willi nine guests or for more on how they're preparing. Good morning lieutenant governor thanks for joining us today. Good to be with you thank you. So Zeta is on track to be the fifth named storm to make landfall in Louisiana this year how do you start to recover from these storms. When you keep getting hit by new ones. Well it's difficult and with the grown to nineteen is well and still over 35 hurt people still not back home. From the last storm Bob gates gates where people spin here in Louisiana. But we've been through so many times you just have to deal with it and quote you sell back up and get through it. And we'll we'll get through this we're just like we have. The last cops have given you are still dealing with damage from previous storms and of course we're on a pandemic right now. How do you prepare for a storm like this. Well thank god doesn't look like we have to evacuate places like walls where people would still need themselves because of Covert ninety. We didn't years to traditional group shelters we put people in hotels across Louisiana and even in the taxes. So they could be distance and not get spreading the virus so. It's very pleased that this storm is not gonna even though it's going to be a category two. With the new flood protection into walls in major cities. We're not crazy massive evacuation. So we won't have to deal with that problem which would have been really tough to do. And Louisville was published on so have been people displaced. I'm glad you got a little little luck there at least it sounds if you're not too concerned about New Orleans. What areas of the state are you most concerned about. Well there's a two billion dollar improvement federal levees and Marcum is Barrett. That figure that sticks out at all whether Mississippi runs right up to that Barrett those levees is still under construction. And we have a three to four foot Levy in certain areas in that Paris. And with a suspected 46 votes also heard. We're hoping if there are over top. We see Philadelphia is and down and we don't see massive flooding because the storm was moving so quickly. And then also granted outlook beat Saint Bernard the areas outside the club production. Will see some more as they always do and those people most of those homes elevated and hopefully won't last long we'll be we'll get back. Home after the areas we're evacuation orders are in a fact is it too late at this point. For people to get out and what's your devices anyone who wants to ride out this storm. Well you know as we always says you better be prepared as we TU TEU. And is especially if you got medical conditions we always recommend you get out. Along so if you he's still got a little bit and Tom. After lunch some 121 apartment where the weather rules thought you'd be. Bad we shouldn't get on the road. But if you think about it it's probably a good idea to get out did your thing get to a shelter or stay with friends out of harm's way. My Louisiana lieutenant governor Willi nine guests are we appreciate this your time this morning thank you wishing you and your people there a safe state through the storm. Thank you so much.

