Transcript for Louisiana mayor hunkering down

We want to go over to Jeffrey hall mayor of Alexandria Louisiana. Mayor hall thank you for joining us and tell me a little bit about what you're seeing in your area and what message you want to get out here residents and the country. Well right now we still in the dark as it relates to it's. Cardinal struggle at this particular term where they go rain is still coming where does the British Beers. And BP DI. Wall of the stolen. This steel look 02. I would say you'll see it sixty to seventy miles. Southwest of us so we yet due to the brunt of that we know has been downgraded from a car to curry. The category and that we regret of receive at some point 882100 morrow. Oh gusting winds so we still gonna have outages. I would like others to know that we have about 101000 customers this without power to do a consortium thousand. Council's without trial at this particular time. And I would certainly can't get out every goal power because of that velocity of the winning. Without the wait didn't safe so this orchestra gladly do what needs to be dealt what we are assessing what we have. Excluding a different areas because of their to ritual downpours and with dealing with. And we had a few rescues there a bridge bridges global alliances at this stage of the loading it here is that it is you know problem there. Brecher I would like but customers in their period of extra barrel. First of all we want to take you this citizens of the customers that we want our employees to be safe Goldman's. Then we wanted to say. We deal with current electricity use bearden and water here Gary you're pretty dangerous. And but more than say you know everybody out in particular but everybody's best because it can. So at the order we get more daylight and think competitive pass off. Won't be able to better fit fast situation. And give a little bit more clarity as to duration. That we expect out reduced. You can hear as well the situation that bail so continuous rainfall. But right now a lot of things don't go about as good as could be expected. We actually everybody to just be patient and be cultures don't try things. Probably chips of those part alas this on the ground trees that are wrapped look at them. Don't assume anything is not done a couple alive or left electrified does more than likely it is don't touch it call us. That the numbers that is designated. And we respond at the same. That there are being ignored these put water rescues are being right correct thing we do know that back a good number the call but that the tablet I want them of the cult would also probably utility that would can also be used to let us know looks dangerous situations our campuses occurred because of the storm and we would like. Definitely know that so we can respond. And it and you know we know that we've seen is some of the other areas he looked dead in bill worst has passed them that in your case. The worse and forcefully as yet to come the good news is the storm has weakened quite a bit out of now a category two but it can still pose a threat. How difficult is it to try to convey that message to residents to not come out as soon as the sun comes out. And potentially put themselves in danger not only with the winds but also with things like downed power lines and flooding. It is dangerous size typically get their message out because we all over in the eastern reportedly eastern quadrant. The I'm not exactly in the senate which means it's. Opportunity for a lot of called manic activity. And that certainly there's a momentum could really continuous spent coordinators and that I think so we still have to keep probably be caught his. Until it's safe to come out your. Then that is hardly get that message out with pot loud. Some cases. The means of communication being minimized. But we are doing that do a net and that's our. Theater it was certain that while people out there first responders do what you need to do in the communicating admits it will put its great point. That we're not out of the murder stormy argued yet because you're just. Unfortunately in that situation good thing either move would correct. After being involved. Growl about seventy miles is a great thing. Which hopefully that the minimize flooding that opportunity did you know you edit so that we can move this storm on the bed and it'd be tall. Yeah I was definitely all hoping for that. Wasn't like preparing for this storm and trying to get people to evacuate if they needed to. Well that was it was it was there was interest in because who can't produce don't want. Or Marco. Get ready period. And who prepared him you know people pin that we get but could prepare and hope the other with a computer trained pianist not the case. This where he grew into a really really speak it's a really really coastal. And now but we were able to prepare would contractors are getting them as saying it's. Look tough at first because we didn't really know there's been no with a stolen bit ago when people work closely to released cruise. From the areas along the Gulf Coast that we that they begin crude in his. Get air time. It can be dated Allen inducted to waited. Which should vegetation contractors are well distribution allowed. Operation community and so we have ample assistance. To assist us in giving stole a power restored it at this same time reconfiguring you'll the local resources. In a way that we can protect them at the same time have them available. Plus services that we did a lot ghost creek Britton Macon that things like picking up trash early. Vegetation and debris just put on the front you ought Petraeus picked up so that those bringing. Did he clog up the drainage system with the write him a watered at Google going to be getting at saint currently employed so follow the plate but who would have the fair. And they had been here that's the same time sandbags to citizens who had. Traditionally ahead of the line here is that a tradition of excellence so we would it was a get a lot of saying this sand banks earned him Tacoma pickup service. And that it has been administered immediate two protect themselves so we had a sense they're pretty well. Substitute stones rather than warm but limited in ship but have yet support wants and that one's own quality is a handful of so are we prepared a bit weaker. And I know that Marco was obviously a much smaller storm it did it make it more challenging that you had to prep for those storms back to back. That book the challenge when you realize you had to. Possibly. One could probably would and beat you. Even though Warren road worker right we're gonna happen overboard that are right which is the good paying. Got. You you prepare it and best thing you can do because. It is a double reduced capital with me says concessional peaceful. In the utility business Radiohead those two which. Katrina and Rita. And ironically. Dismiss what mall received almost color exactly. What Reid did but would a lot more power or encourage. And a lot more velocity coming known sure at a category. So that video could create very group look at the me personally. And certainly a lot of big auto workers who oh or puke. As potentially different apartments. To prepare lit bit differently but so full we we think we prepared though properly. Indicated that Wuxi city everything but everybody go home safely and we have held no major injuries of totality is that's a victory. For sure and mayor what do you. Want to get out. This morning. Mainly to. Be patient and be safe. Don't come out especially at this moment. In the process because this storm is not gone yet. And it's going to be sale of several hours before that he has gone because even though that may come close all class over them exactly was gonna go OB com. But there's more to come behind it so be cautious. Keep you communication devices on its Vichy keying this is power operated. Call that number is that you don't normally colonel. At the peak power restored be patient we may not come right thing and go we are committed so when it's safe enough to put the aerials. The bucket trucks and things like that in the air with people in them when that we ended. Is not 67 in my or think like that so we'll. Oh pitch you reached its power restored as soon as we possibly can demonstrate this we got the case. Right Jeffrey hall mayor of Alexandria Louie at the Louisiana mayor hall we appreciate your time this morning thank you. Here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.