Transcript for Louisville mayor frustrated with ‘slow pace’ of Breonna Taylor case

This is certainly a challenging in many ways a painful time for our city and our country. Where simultaneously dealing with a cove in nineteen health crisis and economic downturn. And protests and demonstrations in our streets where people gather for almost two months to call for racial justice. And justice for Rihanna Taylor. Pre Oz tragic death is an open won't be honest family. For protesters and their families for me and my family for our entire city and for all of us as human beings. And it's especially painful for our black community as I've heard seen and felt up close and talking with protesters individually and in groups. Who feel the impact of pre honest and raw and visceral way. I will always be grateful for the honesty and directness of these often heartbreaking conversations. I am listening and learning from these conversations. And from the many questions I'm hearing from people throughout our city. A lot of the questions about the status of pre Taylor's case. I also hear questions about how we got here where do we go from here and there are strong emotions and those questions to. Frustration pain anxiety grief along with determination compassion and hope. I share all those feelings and I feel like I go through that cycle every single day. Because that's what happens when people in the city you love are going through a time of hurt dancer and he. That's a situation where so let's talk about. I along with so many others in our country community and incredibly frustrated with the slow pace of justice in pre on his case. On May Tony. Ellen PD turned over its public integrity unit file from its investigation into attorney general Daniel Cameron's office. Since complied with all of his request for additional information material. People need to know what happened in this tragedy and we need to know soon. So now we're all waiting for him to announce its findings. I'm waiting the same issue. I have no control or influence over that process or the additional independent investigations being conducted by the department of justice and FBI. And I'm as frustrated as you are the how long it's all take. Yes the process needs to be thorough but like you I won a resolution. Rihanna Taylor's family and our community deserved that. But why we are waiting for these investigative outcomes I'm not waiting. To pursue the cause of racial justice in local and particularly the need for public safety reform. People are demanding action. And we are acting like signing free honest law which bans no not wards and mandates the use of body cameras perp police officers serving search towards. Installing new leadership and L and PD in conducting a national search for a permanent chief with major public involvement. Hiring an independent outside firm to conduct a top to bottom review of Ellen PD. To help us understand strengths as well its weaknesses. And implement changes necessary to improve public safety. Working to create an independent civilian police review board with subpoena power to bring greater accountability and transparency. And strengthening the rules governing an officer's duty to intervene. These are substantial changes but we know they are not enough not nearly enough. The suit there heal that anger people feel about what happened to pre Taylor. Because tragedies involving black Americans. Dying at the hands of law enforcement have been happening for centuries. And to begin to really address structural and systemic racism. You have to reform the structures and the systems.

