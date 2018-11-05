Love triangle ends in wreckage and 1 death after wild car-chase shooting

More
A heart-pounding car chase in Michigan involving a love triangle and gunfire from a moving car ended with the alleged shooter's suicide.
1:46 | 05/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Love triangle ends in wreckage and 1 death after wild car-chase shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55096308,"title":"Love triangle ends in wreckage and 1 death after wild car-chase shooting","duration":"1:46","description":"A heart-pounding car chase in Michigan involving a love triangle and gunfire from a moving car ended with the alleged shooter's suicide.","url":"/US/video/love-triangle-ends-wreckage-death-wild-car-chase-55096308","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.