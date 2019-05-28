Transcript for 'Lucky' 4-year-old survives mountain lion attack

Yellow tape covers a trail entrance automatics and park village roads crews were sent out to the lost pay mosquitoes canyon preserve Monday. After a boy was attacked by what witnesses described as a Melton line is pretty sneaky because we know there's a big cat down here. A neighbor recently caught a large Mountain Lion prowling their back yard. It's hard to say if this is the same cat that attacked the boy. But a witness told ten news off camera the attack happened just east of the waterfall in the canyon if I was alliant in this canyon I would like that area it's very dense it would be a good place for any kind of wildlife to hide a witness said the Mountain Lion attack the boy's head. The boy who appeared to be around four was with his father who kicked the wildcat and threw a rock and its direction until it retreated back into the wilderness. The trails were busy before and after the incident. Dan in rocks and a Witter's took her seven month old son. And there dog out for a hike one of many families that ventured into the canyon despite signs warning of mountain lions. I was afraid of anchor of in LA. When ticker at park lot it outlined there.

