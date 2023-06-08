Lunar rainbows appear at Yosemite waterfall

A strawberry full moon created a magical scene of lunar rainbows forming in the waterfalls at Yosemite National Park, California.

June 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live