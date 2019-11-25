Transcript for LVMH to buy Tiffany for $16.2 billion

The parent company of Weaver time will bite Tiffany and company. For more than sixteen billion dollars LVMH says the boards of both companies approved the deal. The French luxury giant hopes to finalize a take over in 20/20. Tiffany says the deal will ensure the company's long term sustainability.

