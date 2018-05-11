Mail bombing suspect to appear in Manhattan federal court Tuesday

Cesar Sayoc has been transferred to New York from Florida.
0:21 | 11/05/18

Transcript for Mail bombing suspect to appear in Manhattan federal court Tuesday
Not another high profile legal court case in the alleged package bomber will make his first appearance in. Federal court tomorrow here in Manhattan suitors say op was transferred from Miami Florida. For the apparent he's charged with five federal counts stemming from a no fewer than sixteen devices mailed to prominent Democrats and other prominent critics. A president from.

