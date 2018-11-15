Transcript for Major fire devastation

He makes a wedding here in Thousand Oaks for ABC news lives and being here on the ground who really get a sense of the devastation. And frankly the heartache that so many families are going through right now after the rules he fired hundreds of structures destroyed in LA and been turned counties including clones. And I'm standing in front of one of them right now you can actually see this was a car that was parked out client. Those flames bearing out of forgiving consuming everything in their past. The neighbors here tell me that the flames actually started at a house across the street. Burdened down to the ground here and you can seek touching these trees don't fire from bear to see if they touch the house melting the citing. And then burning down part of that bedroom the homeowners tell me that's actually their daughter's bedroom thankfully they were not home at the time right now they say. They're not sure exactly what their next step this just seems like. My house just minor smoke damage. Yes we do see some structures but there's so much that's really feel. When they have to say at which. I can't even begin test met with the height was what I want to. 300 feet tall I'm not sure they were so buying. The planes were so intense. Heat. Magnified. Just hard to even watching my card that things away that day. You get my cat in the air and drive away safely. But because. Of them fired across the street the embers were jumping onto the sidewalk if I was. Being my cat. Keep things they can gather my brick pavers in my car my driveway. Chicken breast want to enjoy and randomly are. And to be honest with you fireman up and down the street it's. Going to be seen I didn't leave taking. It was it was coming back. I'm actually don't have a place to even live at this point. But it's not. We're limited time parent I have no home we have no car from my daughter's. Her furniture that was leading the window. It's not charted her and it's now on the side of the house making them into the dumpster. Her jewelry boxes were melted down to the top. Of the hairdressers ever Joseph Wendell Malone. Ceilings the ceiling feeling when I'm with a ceiling. When the fire came into DirecTV to street Salinas closed fights at one time. And it kind of get to our attic. So. Concerned community events called smoke it was a community. And so you had said that the heat from the fire. Was so intense city it blew the windows out. Printing went through into the larger rooms is that struck the glass. You talked to him in the fleeing China here so if you look Campbell I don't. It's a serious car. Now when you children doesn't matter how old they are. You feel bad because the lots there alzheimer's she's trying to wrap her head around this whole thing. Can't wish it was my room. She was my color. You know it's your children and yeah I saw a look under these sleepers opened the door we should enter her room. And she's a chatterbox and steaming illness is being. She just don't know turn these instances sleepiness that children was only okay. And I just reached him coming up on her shoulders when she stood up so I can hundred holder from me she was just trying to take it all in. So we'll see. Hello time heals all wounds and come within feel about that. Because this is always been known as the little house Sunday two men into their. I'm gonna miss. The in this believers. This. There's really special to us. We will rebuild. Somehow. Spin move on villain of. And of course our hearts go out to surely and everyone else impacted by these fires the good news is. The winds are expected to die down later on this week which we know it's a big relief to firefighters. School gym working around the clock since these fires broke out last week. And Exel Eddie ABC news lie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.