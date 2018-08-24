Transcript for Man who allegedly fired gun at New York City high-rise turns himself in

Breaking news a man turning himself into police overnight for the high rice shootings. At a luxury building on the upper east side and we now know what kind of gun was used. Eyewitness News reporter canister count is live in a story where the suspect surrendered Candace. Assuming police say they believe it was a handgun that was used and these two incidents is just the past two hours at police. Escorted at 22 year old suspect. Out of the 114 precincts here in our parents Koroma. Didn't have much to say as he is put into a police current taken to central booking in Queens. Police say that he walked into the precinct overnight with his attorney saying that he wasn't suspect in that surveillance video that was released earlier this week showing a man and a woman walking along the waterway on Roosevelt Island policing come Romo out was the one. Who fired events clients from earth island across the East River hitting the building on east 72 street. Burress incident happening last Thursday at 1130 at night hitting a window on the fourteenth floor that high rises sickening thing happening Saturday. Hitting at the same building on the 32 floor the good news is that no one was injured and it's now. As for the woman who is pictured and that surveillance video police say that she does not face any charges asked for Koroma he should face a judge sometime later today. My fear and Astoria queens this morning Candace McAllen channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.