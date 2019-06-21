Now Playing: Panic at an Orlando airport after man tries to bypass security checkpoint

Now Playing: TSA confiscates rocket-propelled grenade launcher

Now Playing: $1 million in loose change left in TSA bins

Now Playing: Man ambushes TSA agents at Phoenix airport

Now Playing: Take it from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' royalty Alyssa Edwards: 'Don't dream it. Be it.'

Now Playing: Dog teaches 5-month-old how to crawl

Now Playing: Miss West Virginia shows campers with heart conditions that she's just like them

Now Playing: 2019 NBA Draft

Now Playing: Iran shot down an unarmed and unmanned US drone: Officials

Now Playing: Firefighters play YouTube clip to rescue ducklings

Now Playing: The shootdown showdown between US and Iran

Now Playing: Farmers across the state of Ohio calling it 'a terrible start to the growing season'

Now Playing: The shootdown showdown between US and Iran

Now Playing: Happy birthday Nicole Kidman!

Now Playing: The backlash against Joe Biden

Now Playing: Childhood cancer survivor engaged

Now Playing: Virginia dentist gunned down outside his office

Now Playing: Dramatic robbery from inside a Wells Fargo: Video

Now Playing: Country music superstar and wife speak about 3-year-old son's pool drowning