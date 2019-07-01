Transcript for Man arrested for murder of 7-year-old girl

We turn out to the case of mistaken identity that police say it led to the murder of a seven year old girl in Houston. A man is now under arrest in connection with the death of jasmine Barnes investigators he would tip. And in next turn signal led them to their suspect. This morning a stunning twist in the shooting death of seven year old jasmine Barnes. It appears to us based on the information we do receive this with. Likely it a case of mistaken identity. Barnes was riding in a car with her mother and three sisters when someone opened fire. Her family initially thought the shooting was racially motivated. He had fiercely. Still months out but nowhere is there. But the sheriff's office now revealing it got a tip from an anonymous source identifying a suspect twenty year old Eric black court records show police pulled black over for not using his turn signal and was being held on a marijuana charge when he was questioned about the shooting. Mr. black has acknowledged his role in adjustments murder. We've also received information that this involves. A second individual as well. A second man is being held for questioning but has not been charged. After the shooting on December 30 as the Findlay helped investigators draw a sketch of the suspect. Authorities were also searching for a round pick up truck. But neither suspect matched this sketch and Eric black was driving a dark colored key. The barnes' attorney says the family and multiple witnesses may have confused eight leaner and bystander for the home actual shooter. That Rick Scruggs heard the suffering gout and took off as as as a pedestrian. Wasn't a lot of fire so he everybody else Watson they saw a ridge it hurts. And they saw a Red Sox beat him away from us the suit. Barnes' father says the arrests to gives them time to focus more on remembering their young daughter. They had a chance to sit down a little more than give the workbook. So that's what we're going blue. Police say they found a gun at air black's home which he says was used in that shooting. Black is charged with capital murder guess his funeral is scheduled for tomorrow.

