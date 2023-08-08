Man arrested in shooting death of 9-year-old in Chicago, police say

Michael Goodman, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection the death of Serabi Medina, Chicago police officials said in a statement.

August 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live