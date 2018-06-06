Transcript for Man bit by severed rattlesnake head nearly dies

Jennifer Sutcliffe and her husband were doing weekend yard work when she spotted a four foot rattlesnake. Set let's says her husband quickly took a shovel in separate the head of the rat tat. Moments later he bent down to dispose of the snake. And that's when the snakehead bit him what's in that case because there's nobody it released all its ban them and to him that question a lot of them. Sutcliffe called 911 and began driving her husband towards the hospital immediately he began having seizures lost his vision an experienced internal bleeding. Sutcliffe couldn't get to the hospital fast enough so she met with an ambulance. But once they got to hand they took him to halo and they may halo flight attend and to the hospital. Sutcliffe says the first 24 hours where the worst doctors told her her husband might not make it even after giving him huge amounts of anti then. A normal person gets that's gonna get from. Anywhere from two to four doses of anti venom he had have twenty sex doses. Sept clips husband is now in stable condition but his kidney function is still port. Trauma surgeon Michael how Burt says although dying from the snake bite is rare it happened. There's about six 8000 snake bites per year in the country in ten or twelve people die. And the movies people try to sat out the been in the cells or some other home remedy now you don't wanna do any of that just wanna keep through the victim com. Keep the bitten area above the level of the heart slightly. And get the patient to the nearest emergency. Marisa Cummings three news.

