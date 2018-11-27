Man caught on camera trying to steal Christmas inflatables

More
A doorbell camera caught a man stealing Christmas decorations from a front yard in Tamarac, Florida.
1:03 | 11/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man caught on camera trying to steal Christmas inflatables
The ball just comes and I give me we'll see if just like it's his house with lights twinkling except this is not a homeowner rearranging the decorations deputies say he's a would be thief. Recently yanking an inflatable Santa from the front of this camera -- while people are in sign all caught on their doorbell camera. He's saving his sweet time in the nuns in the crowd. Under state theory is in his truck casing the place minutes before and then that kept coming back up. He tries didn't yank this inflatable snowman but that is when he's confronted. Among Brothers jump out on him in basically ran out. My Brothers has signed his name it was the and doing it live skating and started running a little bit this. You can see the family coming outside calling deputy some drinks around here it's game. A holiday grinch struck last week in southwest Miami Dade also caught on camera unplugging lights and trying to snag an inflatable treat. For this tam RX family based day. As of this case there realism his spirit. Basically you know there really for the case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59451051,"title":"Man caught on camera trying to steal Christmas inflatables","duration":"1:03","description":"A doorbell camera caught a man stealing Christmas decorations from a front yard in Tamarac, Florida.","url":"/US/video/man-caught-camera-steal-christmas-inflatables-59451051","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.