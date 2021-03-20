With the rise in attacks on Asian Americans, parents are worried that their children going back to school for in-person learning may face bullying.

Jess Owyoung co-founded the volunteer group Compassion in Oakland, where people can sign up to chaperone elderly individuals of Asian descent. In Brooklyn, Peter Kerre founded SafeWalks NYC.

How anti-Asian bias has been perpetuated by a history of stereotypes in pop culture

From films like "Breakfast at Tiffany's" to “Full Metal Jacket” modern media has pushed bigoted stereotypes and hypersexualized Asian women.