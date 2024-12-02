Man with chainsaw fatally shot by police inside senior-living facility, officials say

A man wielding a chainsaw inside a senior-living facility in St. Charles, Illinois, was shot and killed by police early Sunday, state and local law enforcement said.

December 2, 2024

