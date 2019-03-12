Transcript for Man dead for years identified as suspect in 1984 murder of 15-year-old girl

On June 15 1984. The nude body of fifteen year old recent don't wrestler. Was found at her grandparents' house here in Salisbury it's some fourteen or shaver street. Bruce Graham parents left the home separately after being don't about an hour. Her grandfather returned home the father Reese a deceased on the floor to spare bedroom and home. Reese events that numerous times. The North Carolina State bureau of investigation lab report confirms semen was found in blow I don't recent body. Semen was also found in Reese's body at autopsy in the vaginal smear. Doll tops reveal multiple stab wounds on Reese's body the most significant of which actually severed recent spinal cord. Lab results confirmed that an African American hair was found on Reese's body at currency. Approximately non witnesses reported. C and a black male in their area of the witnesses Bob reported seeing a black male run and descriptions. And directions of travel were not consistent and some of the witnesses information changed. Adjourned early stages of the investigation. Multiple persons of interest were best gated. For various reasons during that early stage of the investigation. In early 2018. Jodi Drexler recent sister. Winona doctor feels so to speak publicly about the case and watch he would experience in the years following her sister's murder. This board your interest in the case of in the community and pleas for. Salisbury police detectives and the state bureau of investigation. Conducted interviews. Reviewed evidence. Collected DNA samples and work with Cromwell in tip the solvers murder. In June of 2018 investigators submitted. The remainder of the vaginal swab from Reese's body to nor Colorado State crime lab for analysis. A male DNA profile was obtained from a sperm fraction of the vaginal swapped rumors body. In march of 2000 night scene investigator since a DNA extract obtained from the sperm fraction. Which came from state Cromwell. To Paribas labs for further DNA analysis. On April 8 2019. A pair bond snapshot genetic genealogy. Report provided a name based only submitted DNA sample. The person had been about Paribas was a black male. Who was in his forties it's congress who was murdered. The person identified about Paribas had lived in rowing county and had been employed by a business located in the general area Cranston. The person develop air bon had a criminal history that included assault with a deadly weapon and has subsequently served an active sense. Puerto conviction. The first and in a pop up their bond is now deceased. Investigators with the Salisbury police department and state bureau of investigation obtained a sample from the body of the person and in a pop up here are. The sample from the body was taken to North Carolina State crime lab for comparison. To the sperm fraction obtained from the vaginal swab from Reese's body. In August 6 2019. The work on a state crime lab reports that the major contributor. From the sperm fraction of the national swap profile is consistent with the due in April follow things body. The suspect have been up through DNA is now deceased and absence of courtroom due process and conviction by jury. His identity has not been released the salt Ripley's the Foreman and state bureau of investigations those considered this case solved now closed. Jodi charts roses from it'll bring in this case back to before for a we would like to say that Jodie has been completely exonerated in this case and a suspect has no connection to contracts or or demand rather spam.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.