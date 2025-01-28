Man finds engagement ring in wildfire rubble, proposes

Brian McShea proposed to Stephanie Raynor after finding the ring he had just purchased in a now-charred desk drawer at the spot in Altadena, California, where their house once stood.

January 28, 2025

