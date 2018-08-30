Transcript for Man invokes 'enemy of the people' in threats of violence against newspaper

A man from California is under arrest this afternoon accused of threatening journalists at the Boston Globe and those threats according to police appeared to have been inspired. Our president trumps harsh rhetoric against the media investigators say sixty year Robert Shane. Made repeated death threats during a series of phone calls court papers say that chain refer to the newspaper's employees as quote. Enemy of the people that is a phrase that president trump has used repeatedly at political ally at rallies and in tweets including. This tweak the president posted just this morning.

