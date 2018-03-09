Transcript for Man opens fire on crowd, shot by police outside Ice Cube concert

And breaking overnight shots ring out at a racetrack and Southern California before concert featuring rapper ice cube. Sheriff's deputy shot a suspected gunman at Del Mar racetrack near San Diego. Investigators say the man had fired into the crowd moments after learning that concert tickets were sold out. Shooting cause chaos outside the track it also unnerved the announcers inside where the gunfire during a horse race. There's gunfire at the track there's gunfire at the track. The gunman was taking to a hospital there was no immediate word on his condition and nobody else was hurt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.