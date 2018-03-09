-
Now Playing: What to know as millions travel on Labor Day
-
Now Playing: Severe storms cause havoc over Labor Day weekend
-
Now Playing: Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Florida boy
-
Now Playing: Woman with baby leads police on high-speed chase
-
Now Playing: Woman allegedly killed husband by putting eye drops in drink
-
Now Playing: 9 injured, 4 missing as boats collide on Colorado River
-
Now Playing: This skateboarder is the first female to land Tony Hawk's infamous loop
-
Now Playing: Man opens fire on crowd, shot by police outside Ice Cube concert
-
Now Playing: Police escort boy of late officer to first day of kindergarten
-
Now Playing: Mollie Tibbetts' dad speaks out
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: John McCain's funeral service
-
Now Playing: Churchgoer shouts 'shame on you' at cardinal
-
Now Playing: Baby weighing less than a pound of coffee beans battles the odds for survival
-
Now Playing: Dramatic rescue in Savannah to save a woman trapped in a house fire
-
Now Playing: Mollie Tibbetts' dad slamming those using her death for immigration debate
-
Now Playing: Man who fired fatal shot in 'stand your ground' case breaks silence
-
Now Playing: Driver pulls baby out of the back seat after crashing in a high-speed police chase
-
Now Playing: Michigan mother calls to get officers suspended for arresting 11-year-old son
-
Now Playing: One final salute to John McCain
-
Now Playing: Severe weather runs rampant as a tropical storm targets the Gulf