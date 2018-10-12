Transcript for Man shot while campaigning for political candidate in Chicago

It is even knock indoors and affairs team wore support mom and those of William canvassing. Knocking on doors no letting people know who he is in his platform live in the fifteenth or support those Williams yeah. It is even knocking doors and affairs team wore support mom and those of William canvassing. Knocking on doors no letting people know who he is in his platform live in the fifteenth or support those Williams yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.