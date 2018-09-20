Transcript for Man tries to sneak on plane in the middle of night

At 2 AM this morning a vehicle approached her terminal parked curbside with the engine running. A male subject was seen running from the car. Jumping the fence running across the apron imported an Airbus 321. Which was not in service at the time. An employee of STS one of our airport tenants that performs in marsh R&R O services on these equipment. Spotted the subject in treating the aircraft. And immediately contacted the Melbourne airport police department which is specially trained for situations of this nature. As a precaution all airport employees were removed from the property. And all passengers were also moved from the property. By 7 AM the airport was reopened it only impact of two flights which had been delayed these subjects. It's when he six years old. He was born in Trinidad. And entered our country via Canada. He owns eighth largest driver's license is currently in custody and on his way to Brevard county jail. We know a few fully functioning airport. And very proud. Of our Melbourne airport police department.

