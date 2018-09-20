Man uses toddler to steal from claw machine: Police

A father uses his daughter to steal toys and prizes from inside of a claw machine at a mall located in New Hampshire. Police say the man has since been arrested.
0:58 | 09/20/18

Comments
Man uses toddler to steal from claw machine: Police

