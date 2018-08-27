Man wanted for questioning in death of 26-year-old

More
Lyric McHenry, 26, was found lying on a sidewalk in the Bronx on Aug. 14.
0:24 | 08/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man wanted for questioning in death of 26-year-old
New details this morning regarding that drew mystery what was found dead in the Bronx we've learned. Twice actual lyric McHenry was a producer on the EJ NYC and appeared in an episode of the show last year she was found earlier this month on a Bronx sidewalk still no word. On how or why she died police are looking to question this man caught on surveillance video who was at the scene.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57426366,"title":"Man wanted for questioning in death of 26-year-old","duration":"0:24","description":"Lyric McHenry, 26, was found lying on a sidewalk in the Bronx on Aug. 14.","url":"/US/video/man-wanted-questioning-death-26-year-57426366","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.