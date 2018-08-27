Transcript for Man wanted for questioning in death of 26-year-old

New details this morning regarding that drew mystery what was found dead in the Bronx we've learned. Twice actual lyric McHenry was a producer on the EJ NYC and appeared in an episode of the show last year she was found earlier this month on a Bronx sidewalk still no word. On how or why she died police are looking to question this man caught on surveillance video who was at the scene.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.