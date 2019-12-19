Marc Anthony's yacht goes up in flames in Miami

Anthony was not on board and all crew members are safe, the singer's publicist said.
0:17 | 12/19/19

Transcript for Marc Anthony's yacht goes up in flames in Miami
Massive fire has destroyed and not reportedly owned by singer Marc Anthony kinsey reports no one was on board that 120 foot vessel went first and the flames. At a Miami moved Mina it eventually saying. That yacht is believed to be worked seven million dollars.

