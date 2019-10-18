Transcript for Marine Corps corrects who was in iconic Iwo Jima flag-raising photo

Now to one of the most iconic image as a military history the six men raising the American flag at Iwo jima during World War II but one of the soldiers has been left out of the history books until now. Taylor pulled from art Cedar Rapids, Iowa station pop with that soldier's family. This is my dad. Became our he's dad but she's recently come to know he's earning another title as one of the heroes in this snapshot of history. To have the Marine Corps says this official letter. You know they hadn't talked to me on the phone a few times and say yes we agree. But take to get the letters and I'm afraid that. He says all began with a call two years ago from private historian brat westar Meyer from Johnston he was the one who first figured it out from their answers not unexpected flooding this one here is just in front of his home. The findings of us Meyer raised and several other historians confirmed by the Marine Corps and FBI investigators were key to identify and Heller. The researchers found peace to pictures. And then that gave them in all that identifying. Things about where he was. Dress through extensive research including facial recognition they determine color had been mistaken. As private first class rainy gang known for more than seventy years now is to seek either look at it and go. While the hope. At that point had insist. How amazing is that surreal but not totally surprising. He'd never ever had warmth thing. About anything to do with the war period. But Kay says she thinks he did tell family when dad got home from the war I think I'm Sherry told my mom once in awhile. Somebody would say to incher dad. Raise that flag and I would go I don't know bright and are now call while the evidence was right there in their home but this is the side that you always see. When you see the photo than if you turn and look at the backside. This is there. She and her husband Steve say this recognition is an honor from here but not everything. The odds of him making it through this whole campaign. And going home and being a normal person. And having a family and having a normal life or in from taxable. Those flag raisers in the context of being a flag raiser those aren't the heroes. The heroes are. Every single press that that put on a military uniform. And puts their life on hold. For our country with or without the recognition the fond memories of her dad are always there when that's fine. Oh I. Federal Keller passed away from a heart attack in 1979 at the age of 57. Amazing to hear about one of those men behind that iconic photo from his family at going the sentiment we've heard time and time again. That all the soldiers who put their lives at risk for their country. Are the real heroes there so it's incredible story and nice to see that it's finally been honored to getting the recognition that he really deserves.

