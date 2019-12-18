Transcript for Mariners told to use 'extreme caution' after Russian spy ship spotted off East Coast

Not to a developing story off the East Coast this morning the Coast Guard have sounded the alarm about a Russian spy ship operating in a quote unsafe manner. It was seen in international water sealing down the coast of the southeastern US ships behavior described as erratic. Sailors from Charleston to Jacksonville have been warned to use extreme caution. At last report the ship was east of the Bahamas failing to respond to calls from commercial vessels. Trying to court date safe passage and failing to use running lights even in low visibility. The biggest concern with this ship is that there will be a collision at C it was just last June in the Philippine sea. That a Russian ship almost collided with the US guided missile destroyer coming within about a hundred feet. The US has been tracking increase Russian activity in international waters at a navy destroyer is now shadowing the Russian ship off the US coast.

