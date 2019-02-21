Transcript for Mark Harris calls for new election in North Carolina amid voter fraud investigation

And. Everybody welcome to the briefing room on this Thursday I'm Devin Dwyer in Washington with our deputy political director Mary Alice parks political reporter Johnny for holik. Great to have you with us today some breaking news out of North Carolina we've been talking about it. All week it's the only outstanding race from the 2018 mid term campaign. That he still undecided and it's been wrapped up in controversy over allegations of voter fraud the Republican their Mark Harris. Won the race by 900 votes then these allegations came out the board of elections are North Carolina has been investigating Johnny you have been on the case from the beginning. Today a blockbuster headline just breaking moments ago we could have a new election. It's hard to understate how many just how many bombshells we've seen in the last three days. Yesterday you had Mark Harris the son come out base that we see what I warn my mouth pierce is the Republicans that could Mark Harris a Republican or national candidate in English is an exact. Happily his own son came out yesterday and said look I warn my dad had that there could be some legal activity. Now you have mark here is commencing basically say look you know I I heard what my son was saying but I just decided afford. And then this unbelievable revelation of Mark Harris. Just last month had two strokes. And it has struggled with memory recall and now he is calling for a new election in north and lends it an original and let's take a listen to mark here here's a picture Mark Harris. The man who was in the hot seat today the man at the center of the controversy he says. He didn't know anything the alleged fraud that took place but just moments ago he said he's heard enough and now thinks there needs to be an election let's listen to him. Iran or any of the leadership of my campaign. Were where or condoned. Improper activities that have been testified to in this hearing. Through the testimony had listened to over the past three days. Believe an annual action should be call it's become clear to me. That the public's confidence in my district seat general election has been undermined to an extent. That a new election. Christian. Arts and there was mark happen Harris a Republican in the ninth district of North Carolina. Saying he wants to have another election let's go now to North Carolina were our friend joining cap on political reporter at ABC affiliate WT VD. Has been covering this all on just came out of the hearing I Joan I give us your big take away how significant. Was this news from Mark Harris. Well I think everyone shell shocked I think for the past several weeks me dating back to Election Day the party line. From Mark Harris all the way up to. North Carolina GOP Republican leadership has always been certify the race even if there was fraud. It was not enough to TP entire election. They're more than 200000 people that voted down there so even if he took out all these absentee ballots that were affected Mark Harris still should've won. The fact that he went up there today Mark Harris who again for weeks for months have been so confident saying. And we're gonna certify this race I'm gonna go to Washington for him to come out today and say a new election would help restore voter confidence. It it's just the latest bombshell in four days of a dramatic political thriller. And there are some pretty significant Mary Alice national implications here Democrats let's remember in the mid term campaign. One M reduce. Increasing their majority in the in the United States house. This is a seat that had been a longtime Republican seat. Now it's up for grabs again what what's under the they take away on the big picture. Look big picture of the American people have been missed trusting distrustful. Skeptical of elections more and more on the trend is to wonder if there's prop wonder there's cheating. And and questioned the process and wait we haven't seen before in this country and this is a kind of case against American voters who are skeptical the process reason of these now in its. Ironic right Republicans have typically been the ones to sort of sounding alarms about allegations of fraud and here in this case. Right they're making Republicans and made claims that people vote that shouldn't be able to vote old are registered or that aren't even citizens here we have Republican candidates paying a consultant. To stuff ballots to bring in balance pay people for ballots fill out ballots for people as a very classic case of sheet and android and now with seems to be admitting act and the and the consequences gets you can Americans feel confident in their electoral system. And what should the ramifications Meehan punishment be for this level of fraud. Enjoy Kaplan what are the mechanics for actually holding another election in does this seal the deal does Mark Harris calling for one. Basically make it simply a foregone conclusion that we're now going to have a new election of the ninth district. Well eight emir certainly throws the weight all behind that if there was any doubt before. It it seems like the board of elections was made up of three Democrats two Republicans. Almost certainly ratified that. And make it official. Previously you would mean it would go right to a general election but interestingly. In a bit of a foreshadow. Late last year. Republicans in the state general assembly the state legislature passed a bill saying if there is going to be a new election there has to be a new primary first. Giving Republicans an opportunity to get a new candidate in there should this have gone. It's unclear at this point member Mark Harris in his. Announcement today not saying he wouldn't run for reelection or run for election but rather he just supports a new election. And by the way North Carolina now has two open seats in a completely unrelated case we just had the passing of Walter Jones so now we have. More than a half million north Carolinians one point forty the exact without any representation. In Washington DC. Ron Jones and it's incredible John Caplan not so great to have you with us again for a second day in a row terrific reporting appreciate your debut TVD in that North Carolina thank you so much and Johnny. I just remind us 'cause you've been studying the nuances and this is anyone going to be crumbling. Liable for it for this behavior in this disorder can write so that's a different question and demand kind of but the senator who's allegedly behind this entire rehearsing. Could very well face criminal charges there is an investigation in the wake county district a district attorney's office. And he's right at the center that in of that of that investigation and so this is ongoing in and out of which Iran thank you. It definitely isn't and it's only done in this country we not only get reduced in elections and has finally saw an outdoor internal damage alone warrants him fastening joining think so much you gotta get back to at the hearing is still underway we'll get back to that Al later as well meanwhile let's turn to another sort of bizarre case a criminal case with big implications here for Washington DC out of Maryland. This one involving an eight. Marine veteran Coast Guard lieutenant stationed here in the nation's capital arrested overnight. On suspicions of being an espoused extremists in fact authorities today. Said that he was actually a terror threat real time terror threat here's the man Christopher Paul house and and just moments ago he was brought in for detention hearing in district court in Maryland are Alley Rogen is there at the court and has the latest force Alley. Some. Pretty scary stuff in this charging document including the fact that casts and allegedly targeted prominent Democrats in congress and. Media figures. That's exactly right so DeVon this says Coast Guard lieutenant. Was found researching on his work computer some previous acts of domestic terrorism which prosecutors say he was using as a basis. To determine what he would do he also amassed. At least fifteen guns a thousand rounds of ammunition he was stockpiling prescription Tokyo aids and steroids in preparation for this attack he had also compiled as you mentioned a list of lawmakers and cable news hosts two he had expressed a desire to assassinate. Some of them included presidential candidates like Elizabeth Warren he had talked about senator Richard Blumenthal that O Rourke who was. Is a potential. Presidential candidate so he would also researched things like which public officials. I have a security detail following them and where you can find large groups of members of congress or other public officials. Day in DC where can you go and see them so it was clear that he was planning something. Now DeVon he has been arrested only on the charges related to his gun and drug possessions he is not being. Arrested on any charges yet pertaining to domestic terrorism so today the judge said that he does. Reach that threshold of being a threat to the community such that he's going to spend at least the next two weeks in federal custody but the judge said after those two weeks the defense team forecast and can return to court and try to re argue the case. For his release seven. How I wrote to enforce a federal court Marilyn thanks so much for that are reporting now in Mary Alice is a sort of part of that sort of disturbing pattern. Extremists alleged terrorists of late in the past year here in the united states of sort of domestic terrorists home loans or is non Islamic terror. If you will and him and remembered a pipe bomber just a few months back were sending pipe bombs. Two media organizations members of congress as well. Rain and the attack on the Jewish synagogues and there's an there's a scary trend in this country of white nationalism we've seen that played out we seem to just apartment and members of congress have to talk about. A real violence and a real violence threat coming from self identified white nationalist in this country. And his trump administration certainly is under pressure to address that the new attorney general bill Barr will be under pressure to address that as well as he. It's not just on the second day on the job. Certainly a big case two to confront let's shift gears again now speaking of terrorists. Another fascinating story that our team has been all over. This one out of Syria and the so called crisis bride this is a woman who was born and raised here in the United States went to Syria to join the fight. And now she wants to come back to the United States and the president is Wayne insane he is not gonna let her in this is 24 year old Holbrook moves Donna. You see are there with her son she was born here she had a US passport for some time. Now the trump administration making clear she cannot come home let's bring in our State Department reporter Connor Fagan. Who has been getting to the bottom of this we don't have Connor Finnegan OK sorry about that that we didn't sooner or else. Just seeing isn't me science dynamic interesting to me that she. Even face Ross come home and just hydrating B hunky dory mean she's talking about serving time paying her debt to society understanding. The unbelievable legal implications of having rejected her country and plot actively against her country as a combatant as an enemy of the state. I'll do what every think of this one case you're sympathetic tone this one woman or not at all. They're unbelievable interest in legal ramifications we're talking about actually a few thousand women and children. Like her with a bunch of different nationalities around the globe and an injures impressions about what happens. Yet and in this case she was born the daughter of a diplomat who is on US alone so there's sort of a debate right now over when was she born. What's her father still a diplomat at the time or had he just let those credentials laps the difference matters because if you're foreign diplomat and give. Birth to some children here in US so they don't automatically become US citizens as would normally be the case in the fourteenth amendment you would be a citizen of your home country. All but she's arguing that her father had simply. Let go of his diplomatic status therefore she is the US citizens she did have a passport renewed his recently as 24 teens and there's going to be a legal battle I imagined and legal battle with her son exactly she's speaking out to. Crisis inspired past and what she wants to do now to listen. That must be an element a sense of regret to new agents and some solar. Remorse. Do you feel those things. We definitely had. It's. It's not Islamic I don't. I believe that a 100% and anyone that says so my name will fight against thing. And now you want America to come okay. Hopes million. I went to some of my friends and asked them we think about going back basically to country. And they were just my book basically they're in the company think of them why would you think something. Back fat creamy if they thought it was disbelief to go back. And I was. Kind of sentence that no one was on my scientifically and at that point I really big wanna go back but I had no war held on my side panel. An incredible interview by our James Longman it's been running all that long and ABC news live fascinating stuff and you know I'm struck by. Where else before we move on that sort of the tone deaf. Nature of or for answers I don't think she grasps. How she's being received here in the United States someone who went over join crisis. Tweeted some pretty horrific threats against people who fought alongside these ice is fighters and now she says simply. Let's let me back in a given an all. I if it's it's hard to make sense of it hard to obviously her racket hung around to that all but I still think it's going to be. Is going to be deliveries in the courts and in in conversation around its country of and we have a system of laws here hands and inch where else would you trying art. Combatants going to be interesting to see where this goes and we do expect that her attorney she's hired an attorney will be final insidious trump administration to let her back in the country since to be continued on that story. I finally today some dramatic developments happening this afternoon over a federal court. Here in Washington DC this involves president trumps former confidant and ally Roger Stone. Who's pleaded not guilty to charges. Of witness tampering obstruction of justice and lying to the FBI and the special counsel's probe he's been back in court today. For a strange reason Mary Alice it's because he posted an answer Graham photo with the bulls eye symbol of the judge who is hearing his case this. As a wild yeah allow landfills like a no brainer and don't look like you're threatening a judge who holds the cards here I mean writers on Nady didn't his own grave. That that is and clearly was not received on court yet he was. On the stand today for four it's several minutes here's a picture of the judge Amy Berman. I Jackson she was questioning Roger Stone today about who posted the picture why he posted the picture what the mean was. He gave sort of contradictory answers and the judges Wayne perhaps expanding the gag order against him in this case preventing him from talking even potentially slapping him with some contempt. About sanctions and penalties that would. She's not the power company she liked being a target cancer we will see where that goes finally today here in a briefing room on a lighter note. Some animal news will bring our resident tortoise expert that's why you rarely hear your hand every animal and you know you may not just officials had a heart White House and Capitol Hill veteran is also kind of sewer. Turtles and tortoise I'm victorious lover territory Miami. We. Tendencies and we have a pet tours and town wont get to that later but then there's something tortoise news today everybody needs a everybody knows towards is because the collapse of those sores that's a giant Taurus and all sorts of sources does little ones we have a little ones the giant tortoise the big news today. Is on. Fern India. Island in that office they discovered. They found a Taurus that they hadn't seen for a hundred years so that strictly exciting and they've they've identified. Right here yeah that's the one. It's a female so she's more hundred years old she's not only have not seen one of these are one of this idiocy as these. He's and he really all this as. Exactly this is an it was extinct outcry if they say individuals who was this individual's story is happens to be over a hundred year old they believe. You know tortoises had it rough over there on the Galapagos it's not that easy to beer towards on this particular island Dave day they believe that they succumb to lava flows because there's such an active volcano there. But also you found that they've succumbed to rats love it that's the other thing the big problem they had is when. When fur traders came over there when humans came over there looking around they would actually take towards his Whitman for one thing. Because they live for so long they live without water and food so they keep them on their ships. And then eat. And also in the northern bra rats which you know eggs so that's horses had a really tough shape this is great news and look at candidate and and by the way I do want to show you might my personal terms with my family patents named sarge. He's heard that. Toward starts that's him dancing she logged party be in Ireland and room. That's our Jean Milo buddy me in the kids enjoy him very much. I would say to anybody out there wanting to pet tortoise usually you have to be very careful it's it's a nasty little pet trade in Macon they can get diseases that they're not. Colorado are part of this is TSA CNN as I mean people you have to be you have to respect the Taurus. You know we gotta protect them his six. Charged as he you know that it accounts and home email review. I he could I may have to willed him to my children. But it's can be prom his Illinois experiment. And of truth and I want in his dorm room well since. Our resident tortoise correspondent great to see in all I think that he had his back about other more important things yes let allotment this have a moment of letters and half on the inside the bomber at least get out and we're normal people we don't bother to. Do we do obviously to more normal enough but. Yes if he. Beyond that tolerate you also on interest you know I'm an Moab and grand and I got it isn't as soon. Kindred OK thank you so much for joining us in every funeral will be back here tomorrow at 3:30 eastern time just official Mary Alice parks on Devin Dwyer. We'll see it and.

