Masked gunman wanted in 2 Chicago killings

The shootings appeared to be random, police said, adding that nothing was taken from either victim and the motive unclear.
0:29 | 10/04/18

Transcript for Masked gunman wanted in 2 Chicago killings
Pair of random killings has a busy neighborhood in Chicago on edge as police search. For the mystery gunman they say he was caught on this surveillance video wearing a mask. Walking calmly down the street moments before he shot an elderly man who was walking his dogs. Another video shows a suspect running away here is he can tell a thirty say he also killed a 24 year old man about six blocks away both victims. We're shot in the head in the Rogers park neighborhood police are now stepping up patrols.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

