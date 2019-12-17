Transcript for Possible mass grave discovered in Tulsa

They found something. For the general public it simply looks like a rudimentary X ray but to the trained eyes of an archaeologist it has the possibility of being a mass grave oak lawn has a mix. Got really hurt a lot of who lot of signatures that are consistent ones it's hard to say it's because that's exactly what something is because we won't know until we accident. But the combination of the size of straightens the walls in fact it is corroborated in multiple technologies makes it pretty good candidate can afford to excavations. For state representative Regina good when the discovery isn't all that shocking given what was found twenty years ago. This time she's looking forward to the next step. I do know it's a process. That would summing up all the legal experts in terms of what they have to put in place. As they say before you go out and excavate you have to have a plan in place in terms of what you do with the remains and and how we handled it and. Unlike twenty years ago when momentum met political resistance those barriers are now gone with the mayor committed. To uncovering the truth and. This generation of Olson's believes that the victims of this event. Deserve the truth. Hand. We will pursue that even if it reveals. Theory disgraceful things about the city's history of our community's history I think the truth is. An important both for the victims and for the future.

