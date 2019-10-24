Massachusetts reports 17 more vaping-related illnesses to CDC

There have been over 1,500 vaping-related illnesses nationwide.
Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massachusetts reports 17 more vaping-related illnesses to CDC
Massachusetts authorities have reported seventeen additional cases of bacon related lung injuries to the CDC overall the state has reported 46 cases to the agency. Nearly half of the patients were thirty and younger nationwide CDC is linked beeping to nearly 15100. Lung illnesses. 33 deaths scientists are racing to find the cause and are now looking at beeping devices themselves.

