Massive sinkhole opens at apartment complex in Orange County, California

More
Authorities are now concerned that the rest of the courtyard could collapse but do not think that any residents or apartments will be further impacted.
0:34 | 01/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive sinkhole opens at apartment complex in Orange County, California
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60626913,"title":"Massive sinkhole opens at apartment complex in Orange County, California","duration":"0:34","description":"Authorities are now concerned that the rest of the courtyard could collapse but do not think that any residents or apartments will be further impacted.","url":"/US/video/massive-sinkhole-opens-apartment-complex-orange-county-california-60626913","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.