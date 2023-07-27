McConnell suffered fall days before freezing up: Sources

Sources say that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly had a minor fall two weeks before freezing mid-sentence during a press conference.

July 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live