Transcript for No Mega Millions drawing winner

Well if you went to sleep dreaming of winning the Mega Millions lottery. Just go back to bed there was no winner in last night's drawing that means that record jackpot is growing again a tonight. There's another Jumbo lottery jackpot up for grabs ABC's Emily Rao has 411. On those jaw dropping jackpot numbers employee. Good morning Kenneth I guess we're all here work today and that means we had didn't win I got a losing take it right here. And despite that mad dash to buy tickets yesterday nobody matched all six numbers in last thanks drying. And with the jackpot now breaking records it's fueling a lottery mania across the country. From Chicago's sounds sign. Yeah. Anger and I'll remember one thing. To the suburbs of Houston oh yeah. Planet right here as the winning tickets right it did you know when I take. And everywhere in between lottery fever and lots of confidence despite terrible lines. With no one matching all six numbers Tuesday night the Mega Millions jackpot now smashing its previous record swelling to 868. Million dollars. The prize money building since July when a group of California co workers split 543. Million. Gift from many similar here. 83 year old LC Morgan in Washington DC hoping family birthdays will be the lucky numbers she needs for winning so big she'd instantly be richer than Mariah Carrey beyoncé and Elton John. So much cash it's hard to imagine. But funded try. I. I'm going away in the recurring back six little numbers that would certainly change your life. Somebody's got to win it will might well be one of us. Ice or not I'll hope is lost today they're still the powerball drying which is tonight this could be the winning take it. And that jackpot is worth about 345. Million dollars to get your ticket for that. And also the Mega Millions which you now we'll have another chance to win in the drying on Friday night. Tenet and Stephanie something tells me have another chance saloon whose family ran out here for the other night guide for picket.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.