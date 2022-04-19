Melissa Lucio case: Emotional reaction as Texas court halts execution

ABC News’ Mireya Villarreal sits down with Melissa Lucio’s son and reports on Melissa’s reaction to the decision by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to halt her execution.

