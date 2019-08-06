Transcript for Memorial held in Arkansas for Maleah Davis

Lillian Venus was born into this world on February 16 and in fifteen. She was reported missing on May work. This year and on Friday may 31. The people of our community. On a small body encased in her ex pat. We would wait three days until Monday June 3 before authorities in Houston her home city we confirm our overseers. The top personally. Malia was her name and she deserved better. She deserved to have a laugh filled with love hope peace and community. She deserved a future that has been robbed from her. Right now as our grief consumed that. It can be hard for us to configure the abuse she suffered in lock. The debts she entered and how she was discarded with no care after her death. There is no sidestepping this. What happened to this innocent African American top. It is the definition of Emory. That we as a community. This seeks to love one another. And grow closer together. Back facing a hardest things are not turning away from only. We have taken into our own heart. And loves her fully. We are embracing her in death the way she should have been embraced in my. Our spirits are broken because her body had been broken.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.