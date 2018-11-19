Michael Bloomberg makes $1.8 billion donation to Johns Hopkins University

The money will be used to improve access to college for lower income students.
3:00 | 11/19/18

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. Donating their record one point eight billion dollars to disarm a modern. Johns Hopkins University the money will fund scholarships for low and middle income students. Bloomberg says denying students enter to college based on their inability to pay undermines equal opportunity.

