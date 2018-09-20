Transcript for Michael Cohen reviewer put in charge of NY church sex abuse cases

Cardinal Dolan today I announce the hiring of a special counsel and independent reviewer to look at the chargers response. To our nation's of sexual abuse in the archdiocese her name is Barbara Jones she's a former federal judge a former. Prosecutor court judges to. And conduct a complete review with small accessed until all the church's records concerning allegations. Both the sexual abuse of minors. And abuse of authority over young adults in the church and she'll look at though process of reporting and how the church. Handles those allegations the cardinal promises the judge Jones is recommendations. Will be made public. I don't want you to hold my feet to the fire if you feel that I'm not following through on the recommendations that you make. And most of all I'm praying and that you're careful review and hard questions will help my good people. Renew their trust in the church they love. In in the leaders say when the belief. We have to encourage people to come forward and report. Some encouraging people to report is one of the most important things. In any program. And frequently they're in their embarrassed other times they're ashamed or sometimes are simply afraid so that has to be. Part of the program and that I want to make sure Israel best. Judge Jones claimed she will have full access to all all of the church's records. Church this archdiocese in particular and the Catholic Church have both been criticized in the past for a lack of transparency. And form minimizing. The problem of sexual abuse within the church. Cardinal Dolan says those days are over now.

