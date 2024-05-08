Michigan Governor declares state of emergency in parts of state over tornadoes

The National Weather Service warned there was a "confirmed large and destructive tornado" over Union City at 6:11 p.m. ET Tuesday.

May 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live