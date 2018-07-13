Transcript for Michigan state trooper shot, injured at traffic stop

Good evening I appreciate you being here. My name is first lieutenant Josh later post commander for the Houghton lake state police post. Miscue say police is letting you know that at approximately 1:30 PM this afternoon. One of the troopers from the Houghton lake state police post and made a traffic stop on a vehicle the vehicle was occupied by two males and one female. After the traffic stop one male exited the vehicle and began firing upon our trooper the trooper returned fire. At that time the trooper after the scene with six here. Was transport a local hospital with non life threatening injuries the two subjects who remained inside the vehicle are in custody at this time. The suspect who fired upon the trooper is deceased at this time. There's no further information to release at this time in the trooper's name is not being released at this time we will give you more as soon as it's appropriate for the investigation or release that information. We thank you very much for partnering with the says media partners like you always do and thank you for being here to make sure the citizens know. This case is it's a contained incident there's no risk there's no one at large to the general public and for everyone who's been sending their thoughts and prayers of the trooper involved. We thank you very much we cover those thoughts and prayers for our trooper thank you again for being here.

