Transcript for Military father surprises daughter at graduation

Clinton has walked out with his perspective she's a senior hear her dad deployed earlier this school year and she has not seen some sense. There was the hope that he would be able to return for graduation but it did not work out. It through the efforts of the united states air force and t.'s high school we were able to get a video message that replaced Grayson family. On the video Boortz. With Burton's the for the duplicate of that go ahead and start on the you know. Hello nine nation this is my sergeant drew MacKey. Going from bill the taller. Do we get. They were marketers and act work. Well. Ladies and gentlemen if we can't see the video but could you help me welcome out master sergeant drew MacKey he has home. Salina since backstage air force his high school mister Mac reached out to us and he was able to make it home who wandering the special event happens from grace. Because I know what it needs to be a senior not have your parents around so it's an amazing it. Effort that mr. MacKey made. And once again let's. Let's thank him for service to our country and.

