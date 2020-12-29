Transcript for Military to send help to overwhelmed hospitals

Now to the growing crisis inside the nation's hospitals with another corona virus surge expected soon we learned overnight that California is taking new action and there's new hope. For another vaccine. This morning we US military now deploying medical troops to help California's overburdened hospitals. Buckling under the pressure of skyrocketing Coby cases Los Angeles county that at the center taking new action requiring all travelers. To quarantine for ten days. As a region reports a 600%. Increase in deaths since November. On average. Nine to ten people an LA county test positive litany she. Every minute 96% of hospitals and LA county had no room for emergency patients over the weekend. Some hospitals now putting patients in conference rooms and even gift shops because of the lack of space. It's absolutely devastating. It's very challenging him now that patients are coming in the hospital even sicker than they normally do because we frequently can't take them in all of off. That way. Doctor is growing more concerned just as a new possibly more contagious mutation of the virus is confirmed in North America reaching Canada. And likely already here in the US. Be shocked if it weren't here already. But the World Health Organization saying so far it's found no evidence that the new mutation. Has caused any significant increase in hospitalizations. In the meantime. Another vaccine candidate is nearing the finish line know the vax announcing its launching at least three trial in the US aid comes amid growing questions about the distribution of Pfizer's vaccine already under way. A Walgreens in Kentucky reportedly gave doses to non priority patients after receiving more doses than it needed for nursing home workers. Walgreens calling this quote. An isolated situation knowing that there's a short shelf but only a few hours once they come out of that freezer can understand why it would want to use it. In New York the governor now threatening criminal charges and one million dollars in fines for vaccine fraud after health care provider was accused. A falsely obtaining the vaccine and letting people skip the line. Officials say that one big concern is the vaccine still months away for most Americans is causing people to let their guard down.

