Some Millennials and Gen Zers are trying to retire early. A look at the FIRE

ABC's Tim Pulliam reports on the "Financial Independence Retire Early," or FIRE, movement that focuses on extreme saving and investing in order to retire earlier than traditional methods might allow.

September 26, 2024

