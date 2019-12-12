$3 million found hidden in pork shoulder barrels: Police

The discovery was made in North Carolina after officers with the sheriff's department pulled over a tractor trailer.
0:14 | 12/12/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for $3 million found hidden in pork shoulder barrels: Police
It North Carolina police making a routine traffic stop found about three million dollars in cash hidden inside bear rolls filled with pork. The train police dog sniffed out the money in the back of the truck police say was likely from drug sales in the area.

