Transcript for Minneapolis holds celebration of George Floyd’s life

Minneapolis hitting the streets to remember George Floyd's life and the impact of his death. Organizers have set up musical performances and special guest appearances in the area as people visit George Floyd square or Floyd took his last breath one year ago. Our Al express joins us from Minneapolis now Alex thanks for being here when you're one of the first reporters. On the scene after Floyd's dad what is it like there one year later. But then we're here at another celebration for George Lloyd's of life and remembering his legacy here in downtown Minneapolis you can probably see. A number of people behind me here a lot of media here. As well covering this event people coming together as they have so many times over the last year. To remember George Floyd's legacy and what they want to do. Com drummed his death many here repeating what we've heard George boy's family say that they do now want his death to be in vain they want there to be some sort of substantial. Change as we move forward and that's. Really what we've seen. People sort of try to hammer home over the last year everywhere we've been since we started this story one year ago. Today Diane. Announced earlier today we had a scary moment on the air we were talking now is appreciate live from George voids where. How want to play that clip for you quickly. I'm sorry we don't have that could ballots it sounded leg. There were gunshots. In the area a lot of people were worried including us about Alice luckily he's fine the crew is fine but. We're learning a little more now to can you tell us what we know at this point about what happened there this morning. He had danced some really terrifying moments there and George Floyd square thankfully as you said Alex. For cover authorities say at this point it appears. One person suffered non life threatening injuries we do not know of any arrests. Just yet but just some startling moments for the media and really the members of the public who were gathered there today to honor I'd George Floyd and his legacy Diana. Announced we do have that clip now so I just want to play for everyone only because our viewers saw this before and may have been frightens I want to show again just another but he knows. That moment that you saw everyone is okay. On George awaits next play. Yeah. So again that was our routes for say the armed man you're seeing in front of the cameras actually a security guard. And so Alex prestigious. Talk to us a little bit about what goes into. When you're covering the stories like this and and the security that is around you to protect you in case of something like this. He had Diane you know all of our crews. Are equipped with security guards that come with us I just sit. We maintain the peace to make sure that things run as as smoothly as possible I have to say the majority of people. Are peaceful they come out I just wanting to hammer home at eight peaceful message about change but of course like in any situation you write and two certain people where. Peace is not their goal and it appears that's what happened. This morning very George Floyd square those shots when you heard them wring out did really really quite a bit startled so many. People there by. But thankfully authorities say and no one directly in this square there was injured and as I said they said a person about a block away suffered non life threatening injuries but. Of course that's horrifying turn one there and of course it comes you know after the tragic incident that happened right there. On that site one year ago so it's just a lot of things coming together and and really not doing anything to ease the anxiety in the air there. Diane it sure has and it's an emotional day all around Alex even not factoring in what happened there this morning and know about an hour ago. The state of Minnesota observed a moment of silence that lasted nine minutes and 29 seconds remembering the length of time that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Shelvin. Held his knee on George Floyd's neck so. Can you describe for us what that moment was like being there as people stood there in silence for that long. Get people look across this state here in Minnesota and people across the country are observing those nine minutes and 29 seconds. Remembering that amount of time that George Floyd begged for air that he was asking for help. As we all know now I Derek schober who was convicted of murdering Floyd and you know people here take that moment those nine minutes to within twenty seconds very very seriously it's an emotional moment it also. Mark's the beginning the biggest civil rights movement this country has seen. In decades is so it's an important moment not just for the African American black community but we see people of all races out here observing that moment. And really just trying to mark how serious it is and how they want. Real change to come by. Haul everything that happen in the last year Diane. And Alex Derek showman was convicted of Floyd's murder he said to be sentenced next month. How is not expected to play out. Well you know but we've been following all of the court proceedings at very very closely. That he did he could face an aggravated sentence which means the judge it could they impose a more severe sentence. He could face experts think about. Ten to fourteen years behind bars you have to remember how unprecedented this is police officers. Who are queues are are are rarely convicted. In sentences so all eyes will be on this case when he is sentenced on June 25 and we have remember there's three other officers involved in this and their trial had it even started yet that's been pushed back to start now in a march of next year. It's those are all this state. Criminal proceedings that are happening. And on top of that Diane were also monitoring the federal proceedings Department of Justice has charged all four of those officers been violating George Floyd's. Civil rights. We don't know when exactly that trial is going to play out but. A number of criminal proceedings. It's still ongoing with this case there are gonna have to follow for the next several months Diane. And out deployed family has been hosting a number events over the last few days trying to move the conversation fall word about. Police accountability in racial justice so where does this movement go from here. You know the Ford family dad hasn't made it very very clear over the last year they want to remember. George his legacy but most importantly they say. They want to see. Change happen in America lasting changes they say they want to see laws change they want to seek. Police departments I just enjoy police officers are trained differently and so they've sort of made that. Their goal from here on out are they created the Floyd foundation they're hosting. A number of events that have been hosting a number events here in Minneapolis. And in the other areas where Georgia spent part of his life. They recognize and say that this is probably going to be a long journey to accomplish on this but they want to seize the momentum. That's been seen across the country and across the globe that last year and they want to do something with the and they believe that with the Floyd foundation there. Slowly working on that process and then I've talked to some people who are gathering here took to remember George people who did not know him. Who only are all aware of this case because of watching. As we all have now what has unfolded the last year and they say that he feels like a family member to them and they want to continue to speak up. Nor his name and for change today and in the years to come back and I now express flight from Minneapolis Boris Alex thank you.

