Former Miss Kentucky admits to sending topless photos to young boy

More
Ramsey Bearse, 28, was arrested for sending multiple obscene photos to her teenage former student.
3:00 | 12/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Miss Kentucky admits to sending topless photos to young boy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59731177,"title":"Former Miss Kentucky admits to sending topless photos to young boy","duration":"3:00","description":"Ramsey Bearse, 28, was arrested for sending multiple obscene photos to her teenage former student.","url":"/US/video/miss-kentucky-admits-sending-topless-photos-young-boy-59731177","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.